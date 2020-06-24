CBSE Class XII exams to be cancelled or not? Decision on 12th Board exams likely today

CBSE Class 12 Exam Updates: Govt to decide on whether to cancel 12th exams or not, today.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Updates: Will the govt cancel remaining CBSE Class XII exams? A decision on this is likely to be announced by the CBSE and the Central government today. On Tuesday, the government had informed the Supreme Court that the decision in this regard will be taken today.

(To be updated)

