CBSE Class XII Board 2021 exams cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, says PM Modi; check result details here

Class 12 students across India have been demanding cancellation of the board exams due to health risks. (Indian Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

CBSE Class XII Board 2021 latest news: In a major relief for the parents and the students, the Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII exams this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the wellbeing of the children. After the announcement, the CBSE has assured that the results of the Class XII students would be declared in a ‘time-bound’ manner. This is very crucial as the results would determine the process and timing of enrolment of students for higher studies. The Board has also said that similar to what happened in 2020, in case some class XII students decide to sit for the exams, the Board would provide the details as and when the situation stabilises.