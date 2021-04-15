CBSE Board Exam 2021: Following CBSE’s cue following states have postponed Class 10th and 12th board exams, check details

The state government has postponed not only the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams but has also postponed the undergraduate university exams.

CBSE Board Class 10th Exam Cancelled, Class 12th Exam Postponed: It is for the second consecutive year that the board exams of students are in a limbo due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking stock of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday decided to postpone the exams for class 12th students while altogether cancelling the Class Xth exam board exams for this year. The direction taken by the CBSE is certainly going to give a cue to several state boards with many state boards likely to announce their decision in the coming days. Here is what several other important state education boards have done so far or are contemplating with regard to the board examination of students.

Uttar Pradesh

The most populated state of the country Uttar Pradesh has not yet taken a call on conducting the board exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. While the scheduled board exams for Class Xth and Class XIIth are slated to begin from May 8, a large number of state education board officials testing positive has cast a shadow over the exams. Moreover, the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh is turning for the worse. It remains to be seen what decision is taken by the state board.

Karnataka

The state of Karnataka reacting to the CBSE cancelling Class Xth board exam has said that it has not yet decided on cancelling the Class Xth board exam. However, the state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar was quoted as saying that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class XIIth board exam will be conducted as per the schedule from June 21.

Himachal Pradesh

The state government has postponed not only the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams but has also postponed the undergraduate university exams. The government has said that the state will decide its future course of action by the end of the month of April.

Haryana

The Northern state of Haryana which is in close proximity with the national capital which is reeling under the second wave of Coronavirus will decide about conducting the board exam today. Officials will meet today to decide whether the state board exams for Class Xth and Class XIIth are to be held as per the schedule. The board exams in the state are scheduled to begin from the month of April.

Rajasthan

The state has for now postponed the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has also issued directions to promote all students studying in class 8th, 9th and 11th to their next class.

Meghalaya

Defying all cues from CBSE and rest of the education boards, the education board of Meghalaya has said that the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams in the state will be held as per schedule with utmost precautions to be taken by the students and authorities.

Maharashtra

The worst affected state by Coronavirus, Maharashtra has postponed the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams in the state. However, the state education board has clarified that the exams of Class Xth students will not be cancelled and conducted in the month of June. Similarly the government intends to conduct the Class Xth board exams in the state in the month of May.

Madhya Pradesh

The state of Madhya Pradesh has also postponed the Class Xth and Class XIIth board exams which were scheduled to begin from the beginning of next month.

West Bengal

The state government has so far not taken any decision on cancelling or postponing the board exams in the state as of now. The officials have said that an appropriate decision will be taken by the government in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.