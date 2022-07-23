CBSE Class 12th results 2022: Delhi’s private schools outperform govt schools after a gap of seven years

For the first time since 2015, private schools in Delhi did much better than government schools in the CBSE exams. While the Class 12 result of the national capital is better as compared to the national average, Class 10 results dipped below the national average this year as compared to 2021.

However, the Class 12 pass percentage in Delhi, including both private and government schools this year, is lower than in 2021. This year, while the pass percentage of private schools in Delhi was recorded 97.65 percent, the same for government schools stood at 96.01%.

Earlier, it was in 2014, that the private schools in Delhi did better than government schools. That year, while the pass percentage of Delhi was recorded 92.09 percent, the pass percentage of government schools stood at 88.78 percent. While in 2021, the results were announced from the internally computed results at the school level, this year the board went back to the external board exams. The results are also visible this year, with a dip in the pass percentage of both classes as compared to last year.

Importantly, with the introduction of the alternate school-level assessment scheme in Class 10 last year, the results of government schools increased to 97.52 percent, almost on par with the national pass average of 99.04%. The results saw a turnaround this year with a passing percentage of 81.36 percent against the national average of 95.99%.

Speaking about this year’s results, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia observed that students in the last two years appeared for the exam under difficult circumstances and their results were far better than in the pre-Covid years.

“It is worth mentioning here that the Covid-induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on studies and the emotional wellbeing of children. But despite this, when schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, student-teachers worked hard and gave their best,” IE quoted him as saying.

He added, “This time, the Board exams were held in normal mode after two years and the pass percentage has been recorded as 2% points higher this year.”