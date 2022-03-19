CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: Announcement likely this week, board expected to stick to offline mode

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Results: The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 marksheets will be available from schools once the results are released.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 Term 1 results this week. Students who had appeared for the Term 1 exam will be able to check their results at the board’s official websites, if available online. Several third-party websites and apps, such as DigiLocker, also host the results.

The CBSE Class 12 Term 1 marksheets will be available from schools once the results are released. Students will have to get in touch with their schools to get the marksheets.

The board released the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 results offline on March 11, and shared the marksheets with the schools over email. “The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website,” the CBSE said in a statement.

The board’s statement clarifying the offline release of results makes it likely that it will stick to the offline for the Class 12 Term 1 results as well. Over 36 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 exams in November-December. The board will not announce the Term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. It will publish the final result after the Term 2 exams.

CBSE TERM 1 SAME-DAY EVALUATION

At the beginning of the Term 1 exams, the board followed the same-day evaluation policy —the answer sheets were evaluated at the exam centre at the end of the exams and answer keys made available. However, it dropped the practice for the last few Class 12 papers.

CBSE TERM 1 QUESTION PAPER CONTROVERSIES

The CBSE Term 1 exams were marred by controversies. Many teachers claimed that some of the questions could have had multiple answers. The Class 12 Sociology exam had questions of a political nature on the 2002 Gujarat riots, while the CBSE had to step in and clarify that a passage in the Class 10 English exam was not in accordance with its guidelines. The board also faced allegations of setting questions that were regressive and promoted gender stereotyping.

CBSE CLASS 12 TERM 2 EXAM DATE SHEET

The CBSE has already released the Class 12 Term 2 exam date sheet, to be held between April 26 and June 15. While most exams will be held from 10.30 AM and 12:30 PM, others will take place from 10.30 AM to 12 PM. Students will get a reading time of 15 minutes.