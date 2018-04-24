CBSE Class 12th Economics re-test: Last minute strategy, preparation, revision tips for students

CBSE will conduct a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on Wednesday. (Image: IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on Wednesday. The reports of the leaked were surfaced on March 28. However, according to Delhi police, the paper was leaked on March 23. The leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of the hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening of the scheduled date of examination – March 26.

Followings are some of the simple tips for the students who are appearing in the class 12 economics exams tomorrow:

Quick and Precise Revision:-

The students should revise the on the selective topic as at the last moment there is a lack of time. In NCERT books, there’s a section devoted to aims of the chapter at the beginning. Make sure that you are well-acquainted with every objective mentioned there.

Chill and relax to give your best:-

Organize your admit card, stationery, and other items which you have to carry to the exam center at one place. Now, is the time to relax and enjoy some time away from exam stress. Meditate or go for a walk or play some sport to provide your brain the necessary respite.

Eat light food:-

In these final hours, students often forget to tend to their health, which is the worst possible thing that you can do to yourself at this point. Try to follow a healthy diet in these last crucial hours.

Try to go to bed early:-

Also go to bed early. Do not indulge in late night studying.