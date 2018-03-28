CBSE class 12th Economics paper, class 10th Mathematics exam to be reconducted; Dates to be announced later

Maths and Economics exam to be re-conducted for Class 10 and 12 respectively.

In an unprecedented turn of events, CBSE on Wednesday announced that it will reconduct exams of two subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education will reconduct exam for Economics for Class XII and Mathematics for Class X. Dates of the re-examination will be announced later, according to a report by CNN News 18. Earlier, there were reports that some papers were leaked on WhatsApp. The boards exam for both class 10th and 12th begin on March 5. Economics exam was held on March 26 for class 12th while Mathematics exam for class 10th was held earlier today.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness over the paper leak issue, asked for strict action, said ANI sources. Over 11 Lakh class 12 students and over 16 lakh class 10 students have been affected by the decision.

(ANI)

Meanwhile, some teachers, parents and students are planning to move to the Delhi High Court seeking re-exam and an independent probe on the series of leaks. The parents and students are claiming that even the class X Social studies and class XII biology exam were also leaked among others, according to a report by Times of India.

CBSE is yet to clarify if the re-examination will b held for all India or Delhi region. This is not the first time when Board exam papers conducted by CBSE were leaked. In 2006, the police uncovered the leaked CBSE question paper of Business Studies.

Also, in 2011, three people identified as Krishnan Raju, principal of government senior secondary school at Lapati, Rashid, an executive engineer of the Andamans PWD and Vijayan, a forest ranger, were arrested on charges of leaking the question papers. The question papers were of Science and mathematics of Class 12.