CBSE class 12th Economics exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp? Here is what reports claim

CBSE exam 2018 Class 12th Economics paper was conducted earlier today! (Photo: IE)

CBSE exam 2018: According to latest media reports, the CBSE class 12th Economics paper that was conducted earlier today (Monday) was reportedly leaked on WhatsApp much before it was conducted. According to News 18 India, the CBSE Class XII Economics Paper set 3 was leaked on WhatsApp. However, CBSE has yet to react to the matter.

#CBSE Class XII Economics Paper leaks!! @News18India had a question paper which was available on whatsapp much before the students entered to give their exam and it is the same Set 3 which came in the Board. pic.twitter.com/Up7KlyoQKd — Kirandeep (@raydeep) March 26, 2018

2018, might not have been a good year for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), but the board examination question papers this year have been relatively easy, media reports say. According to an Indian Express report, today’s Economic Examination question paper has been termed as ‘moderate level’ paper which mostly had easy questions and only a few tricky questions. The exam pattern of today’s paper was exactly like that of the sample papers.

Shikha Bansal, who teaches Economics at the Manav Racha International School, while talking about the paper said, “It was an easy paper and most of the questions were directly from the syllabus. There was little confusion in the MCQ portion like GST and subsidy. Also, it will be difficult to score 80 out of 80 in this paper. Overall it was a good paper.”

