CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam result announced, here’s easy steps to download

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Out: The Central Board of Education Board (CBSE) has released the Class 12th compartment result today, 7 September on its website. Candidates who appeared in the compartment exam for Science, Commerce, and Arts can now download their results online from the official websites of cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. The link to the results is available on CBSE’s official website, application portal, and Digi locker.

CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exams from August 23 to August 29 whereas Class 12th compartment exams were scheduled for August 23. On the other side, CBSE has also released a tentative schedule for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer copies as well as re-evaluation of CBSE Compartment Results 2022.

According to the schedule, CBSE will start the process of mark verification on September 9. The candidates can download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Results?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Results’ flashing on the homepage. A login page will appear on the screen. Candidates are now required to enter their application number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Results and save it for future reference.

To pass in Class 12th, a candidate must secure an overall 33% mark in all subjects including both internal assessment and the Class 12th board exam. The candidates have been advised to go through the official website and download their results for future reference. If a candidate faces any discrepancy while downloading their results, they have been advised to keep calm and re-visit the official website.