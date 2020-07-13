CBSE results Class 12 toppers 2020: Board not to release merit list this year; check details

This year some exams were not conducted due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020: After announcing final results for Class 12 board examinations, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) today said it will not be releasing merit list of students who have excelled in exams this year. Usually, every year as the board results are declared, CBSE takes out a list of students who have topped the board and as well as region-wise toppers. However, with some cancelled examinations and postponed results amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the board is not stressing over the merit list. News agency ANI reported CBSE has confirmed the list of students who have topped the charts will not be released this time.

As per reports, CBSE believes that at a time when results are declared via calculating marks on the basis of different evaluation methods (depending on how many exams were taken), it does not make sense to reveal the list of toppers.

This year, as some exams were not conducted due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the board used a four-pronged approach to evaluate students.

Since every examination board in India reveals its own merit list, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) while declaring the results for Class 10 and Class 12, too denied taking out the merit list stating the ongoing pandemic as “exceptional crisis.”

Meanwhile, the results for Class 12 have been declared where the overall Pass Percentage of students stood at 88.78 per cent. CBSE said that 38,686 students have scored 95 per cent and above in the Class 12 exams, whereas 1,57,934 students got over 90 per cent this year.

While the names of student toppers are not revealed, the board highlighted that Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.67 per cent. This was followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. Patna, on the other hand, reported the lowest pass percentage.