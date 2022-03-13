CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Live: What we know about the big announcement so far

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet not confirmed that whether the Class 12 Term 1 results will be announced in online or offline method.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result Latest News: After the Class 10 term 1 results, all eyes are on the CBSE class 12 term 1 result announcement. While there is a growing anticipation among students and parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education has yet not confirmed that whether the Class 12 Term 1 results will be announced in online or offline method. It should be noted that the Class 10 term 1 results were announced by the CBSE in offline mode. All the scores were sent out to the member schools and parents and students were told to contact teachers, schools for the result. Many expect that similar mode of announcement may be followed for Class 12 term 1 results.

In case the CBSE announces the Class 12 Term 1 results in online mode, the scorecards will be available on the official website – http://www.cbse.nin.in. Meanwhile, the CBSE has officially declared the date sheet of the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams.

According to the CBSE schedule, the Class 12 term 2 exams will begin from April 26, with last exam scheduled on June 1st. The only official statement that the CBSE has made regarding the Class 12 Term 1 result is that the student must not fall for any fake news. On March 11, the CBSE had shared a purported copy of a result announcement circular. The fake circular had given a timing for the Class 12 results. the CBSE has clarified that no schedule has been decided for the Class 12 term 1 results.