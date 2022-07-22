CBSE Class 12 results 2022 declared, success rate recorded at 92.71%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Term 2 and final result for Class 12. The results will be available on the central education board’s official websites. Students will also be able to check their results on DigiLocker.

The central board has already uploaded the results on Pariksha Sangam for schools to download the marksheets. The students can also reach out to their respective schools directly for the results. The link is expected to be activated by 10 am.

According to the available statistics, 96.29% students passed the exam in both Delhi East Delhi West. Overall, 92.71% students have passed the exam. The board has allotted 30:70 weightage to Term 1: Term 2 exams. It was previously speculated that CBSE would allocate equal weightage to both Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

The central board has also confirmed that the Class 10 result would be declared at 2 PM.

About 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations (Term 1 and Term 2). The Term 12 examinations were conducted offline from April 26 to June 15.

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 12 RESULTS ON DIGILOCKER

— Students can check their results on DigiLocker;

— They can login from the home page using their CBSE roll number as username and PIN as password (CBSE has shared the PIN with all schools);

— Once all credentials are entered, the Class 12 marksheet will appear on the screen;

— The marksheet can be downloaded for future reference.

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 12 RESULTS ON DIGILOCKER

— Students can also download the marksheets from the CBSE’s official website;

— Once the page for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12) is activated, students will have to log in by clicking on it;

— When a new window opens, CBSE Class 12 roll number, school code, and date of birth have to entered;

— Once the credentials are submitted, the CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen.