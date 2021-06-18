CBSE Class 12 results: How the board will evaluate results explained

Students’ evaluation will be done for respective marks they have achieved in each subject during year-end final theory exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a new way of declaring results for Class 12 students as the board examinations have been cancelled on the back of increased Coronavirus cases in India. The board has submitted a formula to the Supreme Court describing how they will evaluate marks for the students. The formula has a 40:30:30 ratio depending on the marks students have obtained in Class 12, Class 11 and Class 10.

This means that 40 per cent of the overall score will be marked according to the theory exams conducted by schools as pre-board and mid-term exams. For Class 12, the marks students have achieved in internal assessments and practicals will also be taken in consideration. The other 30 per cent marks will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in class 11 and the remaining 30 per cent marks will be assessed from the Class 10 board results.

Class 12 marks evaluation

The board will consider how students have performed in each subject in their unit tests, mid-term or pre-board theory exams. Each school will have its ‘Result Committees’ which will take part in preparing the results for students. This committee will at a discretion decide if they have to only take pre-board exams into consideration for the full weightage or this can be divided into pre-board exams and mid-term exams.

Another aspect taken in account is the Class 11 component. Students’ evaluation will be done for respective marks they have achieved in each subject during year-end final theory exams. For marks to be awarded on the basis of class 10 results, the average of the theory marks of three main subjects in which the student has performed his best will be taken in account and computed with the main result. This average, according to the board, will be uniformly awarded to all students in class 12.

Standardisation process

The board has asked schools to internally moderate the marks and account for the school level variations in marking of students when it comes to the exams that have been internally conducted. Reference to the historical performance of students will be considered as an anchor. CBSE in its tabulation policy has highlighted that the subject wise marks assessed by the school for the academic year ending March 2021 will have to be within a range of +/- 5 marks that students have obtained in the school in the subject in the reference year.

Any student who falls short in one subject will be given a ‘compartment’ and the exam for it will be conducted after declaration of results. Students failing in more than one subjects will be kept in the ‘essential repeat’ category.

It is to note that students who are not satisfied with their marks and manner of assessment can get a chance to sit for a written examination. The board will conduct an exam for this case when the Covid-19 situation is conducive enough. Whatever marks students receive in this optional exam will be considered as the final score.