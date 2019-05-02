CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Five girls bag top two spots as girls outshine boys yet again

The wait is over for 12.87 lakh students in the country who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. The total pass percentage across the country is 83.4 with girls outperforming boys by a distance yet again this year. Not only was the lass percentage of boys 9 per cent lesser than the girls, the top ranks were completely dominated by female students, five of whom bagged the first and second ranks. Not one but two girls were declared toppers this year. Announcing results in the national capital, CBSE ci=chairperson Anita Karwal said that Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the exam scoring 499 out of 500 marks each. While Hansika is from Delhi Public School, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, Karishma Arora is from SD Public School, Muzaffarnagar. While two girls have topped the class 12 exams, three stood second. Girls who stood second are Gaurangi Chawla, Aiswarya and Bhavya. While Gaurangi is from Nirmal Ashram Dipmala Public School, Rishikesh, Aishwarya and Bhavya are from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Raebareli and BRSK International Public School in Jind, respectively. All three have bagged 498 marks. The CBSE, while declaring the result, said that Trivandrum is the top performing region this year with 98.2 pass percentage. Chennai and Delhi stood second and third respectively with 92.93% and 91.87% respectively. The region that topped this year is Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 98.2%, followed by Chennnai with 92.93%. Delhi stood third with 91.87%. This year, the CBSE announced the result within 28 days of the last date of the exam. Exams for Class 12 began on February 16 this year and the results were announced earlier than normal practise. Close to 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which included 7,48,498 boys and 5,38,861 girls. Among schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas emerged as the top performers with the highest pass percentage of 98.54 percent. The KVs were followed by Jawahar Navohar Vidyalayas with passing percentage of 96.62. Also read:\u00a0CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora top with 499 mark Girls have not only outperformed boys this year, they, in fact, did better by 9 percent. As per reports 88.70 percent girls, transgender 83.3 percent and 79. 4 percent of boys passed the exam this year. Last year, out of 11.84 lakh students registered for the board exams while 11.06 lakh appeared.