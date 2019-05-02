CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Arvind Kejriwal’s son secures 96.4% marks, Smriti Irani’s son scores well too

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit has scored 96.4% marks in the Class 12 board exam results which were declared in the afternoon on Thursday. Pulkit's mother Sunita took to Twitter to announce her son's result. "With God\u2019s grace and well-wishers\u2019 blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII," she said. Pulkit is a student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Noida, Sector 30. In 2017, Pulkit had invited applause when he scored 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the Class 10 board exams. He had obtained 10 CGPA in all five subjects English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Hindi. With God\u2019s grace and well-wishers\u2019 blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude ???????? \u2014 Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019 BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to announce that her son Zohr passed the Class 12 board exam with a good percentile. An elated Irani tweeted that she is proud of her son who secured 91% marks. Also Read: CBSE declares Class 12 board results "Ok saying it out loud\u2014 proud of my son Zohr, not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th board. Best of 4 \u2013 91%. Special yahoo for 94% in economics. Today I\u2019m just a gloating Mom," she tweeted. Ok saying it out loud\u2014 proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4\u2013 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I\u2019m just a gloating Mom???? \u2014 Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019 The Central Board of Second Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 12 board examinations with girls once again outshining the boys. According to the CBSE data, 83.4% of students cleared the examinations which include 79.4% boys and 88.70% girls. A total of nearly 12.87 lakh students had appeared for the examinations in all zones between February 15 and April 4. The results were declared in a record time of 28 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also took to Twitter to congratulate 10 lakh students who passed the examinations. "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support," Modi tweeted. In his tweet, Javadekar congratulated the CBSE for conducting a hassle-free and glitch-free Class 12th Board examinations and declaring results in record time. "Congratulations to the 10 lakh students who successfully cleared the CBSE class 12 board exam. Students who could not clear the exam this time will definitely be successful through their hard work the next time," he tweeted. The pass percentage of Kendriya Vidyalaya is 98.54% and 96.62% for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The CBSE is a national level board of education in the country for public and private schools. It is directly controlled and managed by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. It runs approximately 12,000 schools in the country.