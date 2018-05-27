CBSE Class 12 results 2018: Uttar Pradesh shines as most in top three come from state

CBSE 12th result 2018: CBSE Class 12 topper Meghana Srivastava. (IE)

CBSE 12th result 2018: The long wait for CBSE class 12 results ended as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results on Saturday afternoon. Among the students who emerged as toppers, top three are from Ghaziabad. Meghna Srivastava, CBSE all-India topper scored 499 marks out of 500 taking her total percentage to 99.8%. Meghna, who hails from Ghaziabad, scored 100 in four subjects- History, Geography, Psychology, and Economics. The only mark she lost was in English Core.

Speaking after the announcement of results, Meghna said, “It is an overwhelming moment and is a reward of hard work and consistency. I wrote chapters on a daily basis but didn’t make any timetable.”

Meghna said she wasn’t expecting to top the exam. Talking about her strategy, Meghna said she didn’t do anything special. She also advised other students and said they should balance their time on social media and studies. Giving credits to her teachers, she said her history teacher gave her a lot of notes.

The second topper, Anoushka Chandra, who also hails from Ghaziabad, scored 498 marks out of 500, taking her total percentage to 99.6%. Anoushka from humanities stream as well just like Meghna scored 100 in all subjects except English in which she scored 98.

Third Position is shared by seven students who scored 497 marks out of 500. These include Nakul Gupta from Ghaziabad, Chahat Bodhraj from Jaipur, Astha Bamba from Ludhiana, Tanuja Kapri from Haridwar, Supriya Kaushik from Noida, Kshitij Anand from Vasundhara and Ananya Singh from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Most of the toppers are from Uttar Pradesh.

Prince Kumar emerged as the topper in government schools. The son of a DTC driver scored 97 percent in Science stream.

According to CBSE, this year pass percentage increased about one percent as compared to last year. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 percent this year.

Top three regions which registered passing percentage of 97.32 percent, 93.87 percent and 89 percent are Trivandrum, Chennai, and Delhi respectively.

All those students who flunked one of the five subjects will have to sit for the compartment exam. The dates for compartment examination will be announced later.