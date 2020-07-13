Other than a surge in the passing percentage, the results declared today also saw a significant increase in the percentage of students securing more than 90 and 95 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the Class 12 exam results today and it showed a marked improvement in the passing percentage of students from 83.40 per cent last year to 88.78 per cent for the current year. The CBSE had in march decided to postpone the exams in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and then the board decided to hold examinations for only 29 papers of class 10 and 12 that were deemed ‘important’ by the board itself out of all pending papers. After failing to meet that objective as well, the CBSE came up with an improvised form of computing marks of students for papers that were left pending.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the board decided to zero-in on a set of formulas to decide the fate of students in the subjects which students could not appear due to postponement and later cancellation. For the students who could appear in four papers, the CBSE calculated the average marks of the three best papers on the basis of marks obtained by that particular student while the best two subjects were considered for ranking by the board for students who could manage to sit in only three papers. For the students who could not appear even in two papers, the CBSE computed their ranking on the basis of their performance in practical and project marks.

Other than a surge in the passing percentage, the results declared today also saw a significant increase in the percentage of students securing more than 90 and 95 per cent. Out of 11,92,961 students who appeared for the Class 12 examination this year, 3.24 per cent or a total of.38,686 students scored more than 95 per cent which is remarkably higher than the figure record last year.

A remarkable surge in the passing percentage of students along with an increase in the number of students securing more than 95 per cent can be attributed to the new and possibly one-time computation method implemented by the CBSE in wake of the pandemic.