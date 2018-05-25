CBSE Class 12 Results: Important details – What students and parents must know

The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked.

Class 12 exam results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announced on Saturday, an official said.

“CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on May 26,” School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet.

The CBSE) later announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results.

“Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper’s result will be withheld,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi told IANS.

The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked.

The board also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all days from anywhere in the country.

The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singpore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.

More than 28 lakh students had appeared to give their exams for both classes combined, which were held at 8,591 across the country and Gulf and other nations.