CBSE Class 12 exam results 2020 announced! Check CBSE 12th Board Result Here

CBSE Class 12 results 2020 has been announced.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exam results announced! CBSE has announced the result of 12th board examinations. The wait and restlessness of the students has come to an end with the announcement. The Class XII board exams are usually conducted in the beginning of the month of March and get concluded by mid April. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic this year, very few subject papers could be conducted as the central government announced the nationwide lockdown from March 24 after the onset of Coronavirus spread in the country.

CBSE New assessment scheme

Later the CBSE tried to resuscitate the examination process and released new dates for conducting the exams in the month of June and July but due to the manifold surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the board decided to cancel the exams. The board also devised an assessment scheme on the basis of which students will be assigned marks this year. A combination of subject paper marks which could be conducted before the lockdown along with the internal assessment/performance of the student, the average marks will be allotted to the students.

When and Where to check the result

The result will be announced on the official website of the central education board- cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the release of the result on the websites, the board will also send a combined copy of the result of the students, school wise to their respective schools. A telephone number will also be announced pan India on which the students would be able to know their result. In tune with the changes in the technology over the years, the education boards have also started releasing the result on varied mobile applications. According to reports, the CBSE has planned the announcement of the result on Umang app, Microsoft SMS organiser app, DigiLocker,and Digiresults app among others.

How to check the result

1.Students need to keep their roll number and other vital credentials handy before logging on the result website- cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in.

2. After reaching the website, the students will need to go to the results section and fill in their credentials.

3. The students will then be directed to their result. They are advised to save a copy of their result on their mobile phones or computers. Alternatively, the students can also get a print out of their result for future perusal.