CBSE Class 12 exam datesheet revised; Check new schedule, timetable download direct link here

CBSE Class 12 2023 Exams News Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the schedule for the Class 12 exams, latest reports say. On December 29, 2022, the CBSE had announced the timetable for the Class 10th and Class 12 exams. However, fresh reports suggest that the CBSE has revised the Class 12 exam schedule. Students have been advised to check the updated schedule to clear out confusion if any. So, what’s the new datesheet for class 12 exams? Here’s all you need to know about the updated timetable:

Now, the CBSE Class 12 2023 Exams will commence from…

According to the updated schedule by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Class 12 exams will begin from March 27. As per the December 29 datesheet, the class 12 exams were supposed to commence from April 4. But now, that has been shifted to a week before in March. There’s now change in the rest of the schedule, the officials say.

Is there a change in Class 10 datesheet?

No, as per the latest developments, there revision is meant for class 12 timetable only. The class 10 exams will begin as per the previous schedule.

CBSE’s special combination

The official CBSE notice states that the last exam for class 10 students will be on March 21, whereas the class 12 students will appear for their last paper on April 5. The notice says that the officials have made sure that the current schedule will avoid over 40,000 possible combinations of subjects. That means that no two papers for the same class have been scheduled for the same day.

Where can I download class 12 new datesheet?

The notice says that the class 12 students can download the new, updated datesheet from the official website – cbse.gov.in. The notice also says that the students will be given 15 minutes in the examination hall to go through the question paper thoroughly.