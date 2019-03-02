CBSE Class 12 English paper: Tough? Easy? Lengthy? Here’s what students say

The board this year introduced a couple of changes in exam pattern for the class 12 English question paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII exams began across all centres in the country today. Students appeared for the first exam which was English. CBSE exams are scheduled to be held at 4,974 exam centres in the country.

Announcing this today, a tweet by CBSE HQ said, “CBSE class XII English examination conducted smoothly today at 4,940 centres for 1223291 registered candidates in the country and abroad”. Tweeting about class X Infotechnology exam, the board added further, “CBSE class X- Info Technology exam conducted smoothly at 1,840 centres for 1,81,942 registered candidates”.

The board also said that it conducted exams in 104 exams so far. “CBSE has so far successfully conducted examinations in 104 subjects like Tourism, Web applications, Hindustani vocal, Painting, Marketing, Office Procedures and Practices along with English and Info Technology held today,” it said in another tweet.

The board this year introduced a couple of changes in exam pattern for the class 12 English question paper to students who find English question paper quite lengthy and are unable to finish the exam on time.

Students however still felt quite lengthy. As per India Today, some even complained that they found it difficult to complete the paper. One of the students was quoted as saying that exam though was easy but very lengthy.

CBSE has issued a circular informing they are planning to bring both class 10 and class 12 results earlier this year as compared to previous years. Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson said, “Security, evaluation, error-free and a timely result, it is all connect and we have been holding training sessions since last year to achieve the same.”

