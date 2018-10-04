CBSE class 12 English (core) paper pattern changed; all you need to know

The number of questions have also been reduced to 19 from 24 in section A. (IE)

The CBSE class 12 students who will appear for the board exams next year will get a different English question paper. The board has decided to introduce some changes in CBSE class 12 English (Core) exam pattern on the basis of feedback received fom a number of shareholders and meetings of the panel of Courses of the Board and subject experts.

As per suggested changes, the paper will consist of two passages in Section A (Reading), rather than three passages as earlier. Questions typology have also been changed. Now, students will have to have to attempt 9 very short answer type questions, 5 MCQs, 3 short answer type questions from passage one and 2 long answer type questions from passage two, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The number of questions have also been reduced to 19 from 24 in section A. Overall reduced to 35 from 40. The CBSE has also released the revised marking scheme and sample question paper. The students can log on to the official website of CBSE to check it – cbse.nic.in.

The changes in the exam pattern have been made in order to help students who at times find the English question paper lengthy and are unable to complete the paper in scheduled time.

Earlier, some reports also suggested that those students who will appear in class 10 Maths exam next year may have the option to choose whether to answer a standard-level or the existing-level mathematics question paper. Students will have to make their choices when they will be given the forms to be filled up this year.