CBSE Class 12 economics re-exam on April 25: These students in Maoist-hit Bastar are facing litmus test; here is why

CBSE Class 12 economics re-exam on April 25: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 12 economics re-exam on April 25.While, most of the students generally do not enjoy the retest, candidates, who will have to appear for the re-exam in maoist and naxal-affected Bastar district Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, are facing gruelling battle of nerves, according to The Indian Express. In this area, coaching centre do not remain open after school-term ends. Ahead of the ket examination, no one i sthere to assist students now.

“Imagine if you’d studied in a coaching centre for two years, and suddenly you have to do it on your own. It changes every everything. We don’t feel confident. In the bigger cities, students have more study material, or can call tutors to their homes. But here, reference books are limited because they don’t reach Dantewada… our tuitions were everything,” one of the students at the DAV Mukhyamantri School said. “My family lives on farming and forest produce. If the exams had ended with the Hindi paper on April 2, I would have helped my family in the fields. I still have to help at home, but now I am not doing as much as I can because of the exam. I am caught in between,” another student was quoted as saying by IE.

“When you have always had teachers to guide you, to suddenly study on your own is very difficult. When I have a doubt now, there is no teacher to help… I wanted to go to a tuition centre but at this time of the year, they are all shut,” one of the students says. He is also worried about those who live in “interior villages”. Those who live in interior villages “had told me that after the boards, they would have to go home and pluck mahua and tendu so that their families could earn money for the year. I watched on TV as students from cities said that their holiday plans had been ruined. In Bastar, there is so much more at stake,” he said.

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Anil Swarup had announced about the retest of Economics paper across the country which was allegedly leaked. Apart from Economics, Class mathematics paper was also allegedly leaked. However, in a relief to students, the retest for Class 10 mathematics paper was not held by CBSE.