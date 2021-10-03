CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2021: Application process for re-evaluation, marks verification to begin tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 offline compartment exam results were released on September 29 for students who appeared who appeared in improvement, compartment or private category examinations
The Central Board of Secondary Examination has notified for the re-evaluation and verification of marks for compartment or supplementary exams held for class 12 board exams. Students need to apply at the official website i.e cbse.gov.in
The application process for verification of marks started on October 4 and candidates can apply latest by October 6, 11.59 pm. A fee of Rs 500 is required for verification of each paper.
To obtain the photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet, candidates can apply between October 13 to October 14, 11:59 pm after paying Rs 700 per answer book
Candidates can also apply for re-evaluation of any question on obtaining the photocopy of answer book latest by October 19, 11:59 pm. Any change in marks including the decrease will be affected.
If the marks changes after re-evaluation, candidates need to surrender their mark sheets and will be given new ones. The status of revaluation will be uploaded on the website.
CBSE Class 12 offline compartment exam results were released on September 29 for students who appeared who appeared in improvement, compartment or private category examinations
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.