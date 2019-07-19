CBSE class 12 compartment exam results announced, here’s how to check

Students whose compartment results are out in 2018-2019 examination will get a consolidated mark sheet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 compartment exam results. Those students who appeared for the exam may check their results at official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The compartment exam for class 12 was conducted on July 2.

In order to clear the exam, students are required to score 33 per cent in both theory as well as practical sections. Here is how students may check their results

1. Students may visit official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Now, candidates may click on ‘result link

3: After this, they may enter their roll numbers, school numbers, centre numbers, admit card id

4: Students will now be able to see results on the screen

5: After going through their results, students may download it. They may also take out a print out for future use.

Students whose compartment results are out in 2018-2019 examination will get a consolidated mark sheet. From next year, students who get compartment will get three chance to appear for the exam. Those who fail will be allowed to appear for the exam next year and practical marks will be carry forwarded.

As per the board, students who get compartment may reappear for the exam in July or August same year. They may also avail another chance in March/April next year. They may also avail third chance for the compartment exam that will be held in July/August next year.

Earlier on May 2, the board announced class 12 exam results at cbseresults.nic.in. Even as the board normally declares class 12 results in the third week of May, this time, results were declared within 28 days of the last date of the exam.

Nearly 13 lakh students across all streams appeared for the board exams that were held between February 15 and April 3. Ghaziabad’s Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar’s Karishma Arora topped the exam scoring a total of 499 out of 500 marks. The second position was secured by three students who scored 498 out of 500 marks. The third rank was shared by 18 students.