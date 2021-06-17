CBSE Class XII Results 2021: CBSE Board submits marks formula – Class X, XI performances part of evaluation criteria; details here

CBSE has made it clear that in case a student wants, she/he can appear for the physical exams also.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted the set procedural SOPs to evaluate the Class 12 students in absence of the physical examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. So how will the grades/ marks awarded to Class 12 students? The Board told the top court that all kinds of marks/scores achieved by the students during the year-long series of unit tests, practicals and other terminal papers will be taken into consideration. The breakup of the scoring formula suggested by the CBSE says – Marks obtained in Class X (30%)+Performance in Class XI (30%) and in-house marks obtained in Class XII (40%). This would benefit those who have remained consistently good performers in their classes.

But what if you are not happy with the present scheme of things? According to the Attorney General KK Venugopal, in case a student feels that she/he has not been evaluated properly, such students would have an option for appearing for the physical exams to better their scores. However, the schedule of the physical exams will be taken into consideration only after looking at the Covid situation, the Supreme Court was told.