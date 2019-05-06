CBSE Class 10th results out: Where and how to check

CBSE Class 10th results declared! After days of wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 10 results on Monday afternoon. The announcement of Class 10 results comes days after the CBSE Class 12 results were announced on May 2. The total pass percentage this year is\u00a091.1. Among regions, while Trivandrum\u00a0topped the list with\u00a0 99.85 percent, it was followed by\u00a0Chennai and Ajmer with 99 percent and 95.89 percent respectively in top 3. Close to 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam compared to 16 lakh who appeared in 2018. The pass percentage was 88.67 percent last year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.07 percent and 85.32 percent respectively. Students will have to score at least 33 percent based in theory as well as practical to clear the exam. Where to check Students can check their results at CBSE's official websites results .nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, students find it tough to check, as links might get slow due to heavy traffic, they may also check their results at bing.com. Also with tech giant Google entering into an agreement with CBSE to make finding results more easier, results can also be seen at google.co.in. The respective schools will also receive their results at official email Ids registered with CBSE. Students may also check the results via SMS, if he\/she has Microsoft CMS Organiser app on smartphones. The app can also be downloaded from Google Play free of cost. Also read:\u00a0CBSE Class 10 results DECLARED: Check results at cbse.nic.in | Latest Updates How to check Step1: Students may visit the official websites given above Step 2: Now, they have to look for a related link for class 10 results. Step 3: After finding the link, students and their parents may click on the link. Step 4: Those checking results, will have to fill in roll numbers. Step 5: Soon the results will appear. A print out must be taken for future use. The CBSE announced Class 12 result on May 2, where girls did better than boys. Two girls Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the exam with 499 marks out of 500 respectively. While the total pass percentage was 83.4, Thiruvananthapuram was the region that topped the class 12 exam with pass percentage of 98.2.