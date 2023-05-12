scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Overall pass percentage 93 per cent, girls outperform boys

CBSE Pass Percentage for Class 10th 2023: Girls are reported to have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

Pass Percentage in CBSE Class 10th, the pass percentage last year was 94.40.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage: Students celebrate their success after the announcement of results by CBSE. (Photo: PTI)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023, Pass Percentage: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10th Board Result 2023. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 results this year is 93.12 per cent, which is down by 1.28 pc points since last year, reported PTI. Girls are reported to have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

The pass percentage last year was 94.40. Around 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE class 10, 12 exams for next year will be conducted from February 15, 2024.

“No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said, reported PTI.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: Where to check?

Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE:  cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in/cbse. Students can enter their name and roll number to check their results. Apart from the websites, students check their results on apps – UMANG and DigiLocker.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 14:29 IST

Stock Market