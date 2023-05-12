CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to Download CBSE 10th Marksheet through Digilocker

CBSE Class 10th Result on DigiLocker: CBSE Class 10 results have been declared today. The pass percentage of class 10 results is 93.12 per cent. A dive of 1.28 percentage points from the previous year. A welcome move has also been declared by CBSE that they won’t issue merit lists to avoid any unhealthy impact on the minds of students. In case you are unable to check your CBSE class X score, fret not. Now, CBSE students can check their scores via DigiLocker. If you have a steady internet connection, Digilocker can help you in going beyond result fog and see your CBSE Class X scores.

CBSE 10th Result Declared, Here’s how to Download Class 10th Marksheet through Digilocker, cbse.gov.in

1. Students can directly go to the URL https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for signing up the Digilockler account confirmation procedure.

2. In order to confirm your DigiLocker account one needs to select your class whether X or XII, then insert the code of your school, roll number and six digit security PIN. The pin is provided by the school, if you don’t have it, one can contact school authorities and ask them for it. After entering all these details, click on “Next”.

3. An OPT will be generated and directly sent to your contact number, next step is to enter the OTP which will be a one time password and then hit the cursor on ”Submit” button.

4. Now your Digilocker account will get activated. After getting a message of successful confirmation, one needs to click on “Go to Digilocker account”.

5. Suppose if you already have an account on DigiLocker and your mobile number is previously registered then one can get a pop up message which will read like “Go to DigiLocker account”