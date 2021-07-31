  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest Updates: When will CBSE declare Class X results? Here’s what we know about EXACT date

July 31, 2021 4:57 PM

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021, Latest news on cbseresults.in, cbse.gov.in:

CBSE Board 10th Result Latest News: CBSE Class 10th Exam Result 2021 ReleasingWhen will CBSE declare Class X results? Suspense grows

When to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live on Official Website, Umang App and digilocker.gov.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, one of the most important boards in India, has not announced the Class 10th results for the year 2021. Despite the Supreme Court deadline, the CBSE has not issued any statement on the class X results. This means that the CBSE Class X results 2021 won’t be announced today i.e. July 31st. During the official announcement of Class XII results, CBSE Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the Class Xth results will be announced next week. Some reports have suggested that CBSE class X results will be announced on August 2nd. However, no official confirmation has been made so far regarding the date.

