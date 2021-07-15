CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date and Time: CBSE unlikely to declare results this week, check details

However, the board has reiterated that both Class 10th and Class 12th results will cent percent be announced by the end of this month.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Amidst lakhs of students waiting for board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education is unlikely to declare Class 10th results today. The announcement of Class 10th results was being expected as the CBSE had previously communicated that the result will be out by mid-July. However, the CBSE has now said that there is a delay in the declaration of Class 10th results and declaration of the same is unlikely during this week. Sanyam Bhardwaj, who is the controller of examinations at the CBSE told the Indian Express that Class 10th results have been delayed on account of few schools not submitting students’ internal assessment marks to the board.

Bhardwaj told the Indian Express that the results would not be declared this week as few schools have not submitted internal assessment marks of students till now. The official also said that a circular will also be issued against the schools who have defaulted on submitting the internal marks and a notice will be issued for all such schools.

Known for its meticulous and flawless conduct of board exams every year, the CBSE, on account of Covid-19 pandemic, has faced major challenges in conducting the board exams in 2020 and 2021. In the previous year, the CBSE despite the Covid-19 lockdown had been able to declare Class 10th results by July 15 as it had conducted most subject exams before the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government. However, the ferocious second wave of Covid-19 pandemic this year coincided with the exam schedule forcing the board to cancel both Class 10th and Class 12th board exams for this year.

In an alternative scheme of things, the board will award final marks to the students on the basis of their previous class performance, internal assessment and class tests conducted this year. Similar to the delay in Class 10th board exams results, the CBSE has also not been able to announce Class 12th exams this year and the result is not expected to be released for a couple of weeks at least. However, the board has reiterated that both Class 10th and Class 12th results will cent percent be announced by the end of this month.