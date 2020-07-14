CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Updates: CBSE to announce Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in; How to check

CBSE Class 10th result 2020: The result of CBSE Class 10 board 2020 is delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

CBSE Class 10th result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for Class 10th Board Examinations 2020 before July 15. The result for CBSE Class 10 exams is going to be announced after class 12th result by the Board on Monday. As many as 88.78 per cent of students have passed in Class 12th Board exam this year.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2020

You can check the CBSE Class 10 results online by visiting the official links:

www.cbse.nic.in,

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

Students need to follow these steps to check Class 10th result through official links:

1. First, keep your roll number and other vital credentials handy before logging on the result websites- cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in

2. After visiting any of the results website, go to results section and fill in required credentials.

3. After step 2, the web page will take the student to his/her result page. Students should save a copy of their result on their mobile phones or computers. Alternatively, you can also take a print out of the result.