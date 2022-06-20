CBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2022: Check when and where to download CBSE Board results 2022

CBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is soon going to announce the results for Class 10th 12th Results 2022. According to media reports, the evaluation process is almost done. The exact date for CBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2022 will be soon communicated to the candidates. It is expected that the results for term 2 Class 10 exam results will be released this month, while the 12th result 2022 will be released by July 2nd week.

Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Students will be able to download CBSE Class 10th 12th Results 2022 from the official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in, once released. The students will also be able to download their results through digi locker — digilocker.gov.in.

In the meantime, during the term 1 result, the board will send mark sheets to the school. Students will be able to collect their mark sheets from their respective schools.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the exams out of which 21 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exam while 14 lakh appeared for the Class 12th Exam. CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 were conducted from April 26 to June 15. The students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, 12 exams.

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022?



– Students are required to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

– navigate the link of Class 10, 12 result and click on it.

– Now, Enter registration number/ roll number.

– Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen.

– Download 10th, 12th scorecard and take a print out for further reference.