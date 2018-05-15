CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: How to check directly on Google – Step by step guide

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: In a first, the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google just through a basic search.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2018: In a first, the results for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google just through a basic search. After announcing its partnership with Google, CBSE will declaration scores on the Google search itself. Therefore, students will now be saved from an additional task of logging into the website to check their results. The scores are likely to be declared in May end.

Earlier, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their scores. However, after collaborating with the internet giant, the results will be released through an easy and secure platform. Also, this process will also help students quickly, securely, easily and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop.

More details about the exams are as follows:-

Name of the exam: Class 10th and Class 12th board examination

Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbse.nic.in

CBSE result 2018: How to check class 10th, class 12th scores

Step 1) Go to google.com

Step 2) Type CBSE 12, 10 results 2018 in the space provided

Step 3) A window would open on selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018

Step 4) Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5) Click on ‘Check Exam Results’

Step 6) Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7) Check result and download scores for the future purpose

More than 28 lakh students of class 10 and 12 had appeared for their board exams this year. A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, while for class 12, about 11,86,306 candidates have registered for the examination. The exams for class 10 were conducted across the nation at 4,453 centres and 78 centres outside India. Similarly, for class 12, the exams were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. To ensure trouble-free examinations that are taking place throughout the country, the board made appropriate arrangements along with state authorities and local police.

