CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 soon: check date, time, and latest updates here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 expected tomorrow: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10, 12 result 2022 soon on its website. All those students who are anxiously waiting for Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be able to download their results from the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022: Check Date & Time of result declaration

According to the latest buzz, It is expected that Class 10 Results will be declared soon while Class 12 will be declared at July end. Candidates will be able to download the results from the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in or via SMS service. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the official website.

Over 33 lakhs of students are waiting for the results. CBSE has conducted the Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam from April to June 2022. This year, CBSE has conducted the exams in two terms. Term 1 exams were conducted in November-December 2021 in MCQ while term 2 was held in May-June 2022.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022: Weightage Scheme

The weightage of final results will be based on the combined results of the candidates in both terms which includes internal assessment, and practicals as per officials. However, the board has yet not given any confirmation on the weightage.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in.

2. Candidates are required to click on the CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 link.

3. Login with your credentials.

4. CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed.

5. Download CBSE Class 10th, and 12th result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Students will be able to download their results from the official websites. In case any student faces difficulty while downloading CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022, they may contact their respective schools and authorities. Students will be able to get their mark sheets from their schools, once the result is announced.