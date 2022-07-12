CBSE Class 10th, 12 Result 2022 Latest Updates: If media reports are to be believed, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the results of class 10th and 12th by July 14th-15th. However, there are some reports claiming that Class 10th results will be declared sooner by the end of this week and class 12th results might be declared by the end of the month. There has been no official confirmation from the board regarding the date and time of the result declaration. Once the results are announced, students can check their scores on CBSE’s official website which is cbseresults.nic.in.

Amid the wait for results, students have been trending #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms on micro-blogging site Twitter. Their demand is for the CBSE board consider the best of either term result as the final result for calculation method. The board has not commented on the matter yet.

CBSE for the first time in its history divided the syllabus of class 10th and class 12th into two terms. Term 1 covered the first half of the syllabus and was MCQ-based, and Term 2 covered the second half of the syllabus and was subjective in its approach.

Here’s how you can check CBSE class 10th, 12th results:

– Visit CBSE’s official website- cbseresults.nic.in.2022

– Click the option ‘Class 10th result 2022’ or ‘CBSE 12th result 2022’ as per your requirement

– Then enter your roll number, date of birth, school number, and once done, click on submit

The online http://www.cbse.nic.in 2022 CBSE 10th results or CBSE term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Save and keep it safe for future use. Students can also check their results Interactive Voice Respond System. The system requires the students to dial the numbers – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 24300699 (other parts of India) – and announce your roll number and date of birth to gain access to the results.