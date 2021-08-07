CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board to release policy to address disputes regarding computation of marks

The Board has said that it will soon upload the policy on its official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that it is preparing a policy to address issues related to the computation of marks of class 10 and class 12. The announcement comes after several students expressed dissatisfaction about the tabulation of board exam marks. The Board has said that it will soon upload the policy on its official website.

“We were receiving multiple requests regarding that. The Board is preparing the policy. It will be soon uploaded on the official website. This will have all the details about how to submit representations,” CBSE said in an official circular. The Board has clarified that it would accept representations regarding disputes only if they are done as per the proposed policy.

“The schools that want to submit representations and are contacting the board in any form are requested to do so once the policy is formulated and uploaded on the website. They are also requested to comply with all the directions mentioned in the policy. Any representation that has been sent before the policy was prepared will have to be submitted again within the timeline mentioned in the policy,” the notification reads.

The Board had released class 12 and class 10 results recently. This year, around 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered out of which 13,04,561 appeared in the board exams. According to the board, 12,96,318 candidates have been cleared the exams taking the pass percentage to 99.37 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage for class 10 this year is 99.04. This is nearly an 8 per cent increase in the overall pass percentage. In 2020, the recorded pass percentage for class 12 was around 91.46.

Meanwhile, the results of 16,639 students are under process. The Board had said that the results of these students will be declared later. However, it has not mentioned any specific date for this.