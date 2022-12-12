CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023: Timetable circulating on social media fake, board to announce schedule soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification regarding the date sheets for classes 10th and 12th doing rounds on social media. The board has announced that the date sheets circulating on social media are fake. The official date sheets are yet to be released, the board said.

“The multiple versions of date sheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information,” a senior board official said.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10th and 12th for the academic year from February 15, 2023. “The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for class 12th will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for class 10th, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official explained.

The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE class 10th and class 12th sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

With inputs from PTI

