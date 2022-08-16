CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam: Admit card 2022 out at cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in; Exam on this date

CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card download link: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2022 on August 23. The board has today released the CBSE Admit Card 2022 for class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2022 on its website. All those who are going to appear in the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as user id, password, captcha and then, click on the submit button. The link to download CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card can be accessed at cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

How and where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link that reads ‘download CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022’.

3. Enter your credentials such as user id, password, captcha and click on submit button.

4. The CBSE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates can download CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit cards along with a photo identity on the day of exam, otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates have also been advised to check their exam centre and venue one day before the exam to save their time and travel. The candidates have been advised to reach 1 hour prior before the commencement of the exam.

The CBSE class 10th, 12th compartment exam 2022 will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, but some papers will also be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The candidates have been advised to read all instructions given on the admit card carefully. If there is any discrepancy seen in the admit card, they can be reached to the exam authority.