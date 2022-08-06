CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment date sheet 2022 (out) @cbse.gov.in, Check exam dates, admit card dates, instructions & other details here

CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment date sheet 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 10th, and 12th Date sheets for the students who are going to appear in the compartment exam. Students are required to visit the official website of CBSE to check the complete schedule of the exam – cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will start from August 23, 2022 to August 29, 2022. Students are advised to visit the official website and read the instructions carefully. The schedule for CBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam includes the exam, date and time and shift of the exam.

This year, CBSE Class 10, 12 results were announced on July 22, 2022. As per results, overall pass percentage for Class 12 results was 92.71% and in Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 94.40%.

Also Read| CBSE Class 12 results 2022 declared, success rate recorded at 92.71%

CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment exam date and time

According to the official announcement, the compartment exams for CBSE Class 10th will be conducted from 23 August to 29 August 2022 while the compartment date for Class 12th will be held on a single day, August 23, 2022. Both exams will be conducted for 2 hours from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and an additional 15 minutes will be given to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 release date

The students will get fresh admit cards for compartment exams in due course of time. All students have been advised to keep checking on the official website or apps available for CBSE students for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment exam 2022: Important Instructions

Students should note that the Compartment exams across the country will be conducted followed by all COVID19 norms which include covering the nose, and mouth with a mask, using hand sanitisers, social distancing etc.

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10th 12th compartment exam will have to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and cover their nose, mouth, and nose with a mask. Students also have been advised to carry their admit cards while appearing for the exam. No student will be allowed to appear in the exam without a copy of admit card.

As per reports, a total of 1,07,689 students will appear for the class 10 supplementary exam while a total of 67743 CBSE 12th students have been placed in the compartment category this year. Those who will fail in the compartment exams will have to mandatorily repeat the year.