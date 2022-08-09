CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams dates announced – Check dates and other details

With schools back in offline mode, the CBSE has announced the dates for the upcoming board exams. Announcing the date, the board said that the exams will be held from February 15, 2023. It has also announced the return of the old format of board exams from next year.

While the offline mode is back in schools, this time students will have one exam that will be based on the full syllabus that is covered throughout the ongoing current year 2022-23. While the academic session has been shortened because of the delayed schedule 2 exams, students and schools are concerned about how to cover up the lost time and complete the entire syllabus.

Moreover, with schools resuming after two years owing to closure due to the Covid pandemic, many students are also dealing with learning losses. With schools now reopening students are now trying to resume their learning habits and go through what they were taught during their previous classes.

Among major concerns about the current session include:

* Covering up learning losses of students.

* Bring back writing habits among students, which got affected during the two years break, when schools were closed due to the pandemic.

* Rolling back the syllabus in major subjects that were deleted.

* Covering up the entire syllabus among students.

* Giving enough time to students for revision as well as practice.

Many students and schools are concerned after the board announced its decision to come back to the February-March exam cycle.

Importantly, at a time when schools have resumed, they are back in the offline board exams where they will be required to write 80 marks paper within 3 hours. Students will now require an increase in their speed while maintaining accuracy.

While they have been studying curtailed syllabus for the last two years, students will now have to prepare the full syllabus for the next year’s board exams. They will have to deal with huge pressure because of a change in the exam pattern. They must plan a strategy and go through the entire syllabus accordingly.

Recently, the board announced date sheets for Class 10th and 12th compartment exams. The exams will begin on August 23, 2022, and continue till August 29, 2022.