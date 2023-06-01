The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will start registration for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 on Thursday. According to media reports, the Class 10th examination will start from July 17, 2023 onwards while the compartment examination for Class 12th will be held on July 17, 2023.

The students who want to write the supplementary examination are required to fill the registration form on the CBSE official website: cbse.gov.in. As per the report, the last date of submitting the form is June 15, 2023. The Central Board of Secondary Education will release all information on its official website soon.

The supplementary exam will follow the same pattern of the regular exam in terms of syllabus and format. The students who failed in the regular exam or wish to improve their score or were absent in the regular examination, can take the supplementary exam.

The concerned school authorities will submit the details of students who will appear for the supplementary exam. Here are the steps for online submission of candidates’ names for the Supplementary Exams 2023:

Step 1: School authorities will have to generate list of candidates from the school login

Step 2: Provide credentials of the students who want take the compartment exam

Step 3: Finalize the selection and note down the Application ID generated

Step 4: Pay exam fee online

Step 5: Keep the copy for school records with the proof of depositing exam fee.