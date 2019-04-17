CBSE class 10 syllabus: Central Board of Secondary Education makes major changes for board exam 2019-20 | Check details

CBSE class 10 syllabus!

CBSE class 10 syllabus: In a big step, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to make certain changes for the board exam 2019-20. The board has decide to drop certain chapters from the Class 10 Social Science syllabus for the 2019-20 session. It is to be noted that while these chapters will very much be a part of the syllabus and they will also be assessed in the Periodic Tests, they will not be evaluated in Board Examination that will take place next year. These chapters are Unit 2 of the syllabus that is Contemporary India – II and Unit 3 – Democratic Politics – II. Three major chapters from Unit III have been dropped, they are- Democracy and Diversity | Popular Struggles and Movements | Challenges to Democracy.

This move has been taken by the board as a part of the curriculum rationalisation exercise that has been undertaken by the Human Resource Development Ministry in order to reduce the burden and pressure of the curriculum on the students. Mentioned below are the details that students need to take note of-

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus

Unit I – India and the Contemporary World – II

Unit II – Contemporary India – II

Unit III – Democratic Politics – II

Unit IV – Understanding Economic Development

The following chapters will not be a part of CBSE Board exam 2019-20:

Unit 2 – Contemporary India – II

1. Forest and Wildlife

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity, Flora and Fauna in India, Vanishing Forests, Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?, The Himalayan Yew in trouble, Conservation of forest and wildlife in India, Project Tiger, Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources, Community and Conservation.

2. Water Resources

Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management, Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management, Rainwater Harvesting.

Unit 3 – Democratic Politics-II

1. Democracy and Diversity

Case Studies of Mexico, Differences, similarities and divisions, Politics of social divisions

2. Popular Struggles and Movements

Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia, Mobilization and Organization, Pressure Groups and Movements

3. Challenges to Democracy

Thinking about challenges, Thinking about Political Reforms, Redefining democracy