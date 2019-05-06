CBSE class 10 toppers 2019: 13 students secure top rank with 499 out of 500 marks, check full list

CBSE class 10 toppers 2019: In another surprising event, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the much-awaited class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in. The Board earlier in the week had taken the students by surprise after they without prior notice preponed the class 12th board examination results. This year, the top rank has been secured by 13 students from across the country. Like Class 12th results, the Trivandrum region has yet again topper among other regions with a pass percentage of 99.85%. It has been followed by Chennai with 99% and Ajmer with 95.89 pass percentage. While 13 students have managed to secure Rank 1 with 499 out of 500 marks, 25 students have secured rank 2 with 498 out of 500 marks and 59 students have secured rank 3 with 497 out of 500 marks. Like the class 12th results this year, girls have managed to outperform the boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent in CBSE class 10th result. Out of the total no of students who appeared for the examination, 2.25 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent. Among regions, Delhi has secured the second last position with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati is last with 74.49. CBSE class 10 toppers 2019: Check who secured the top ranks Rank 1: 499 out of 500 marks 1) Siddhant Pengoriya (Noida) 2) Divyasnh Wadhwa (Noida) 3) Yogesh Kumar Gupta (Jaunpur) 4) Ankur Mishra (Ghaziabad) 5) Vatsal Varshney (Meerut) 6) Manya (Bhatinda) 7) Aryan Jha (Jamnagar) 8) Taru Jain (Jaipur) 9) Bhavana N Sivadas (Kerala) 10) Ish Madan (Ghaziabad) 11) Divjot Kaur Jaggi (Ambala) 12) Apoorva Jain (Ghaziabad) 13) Shivani Lath (Noida) Rank 2: 498 out of 500 marks 1) Kaashvi Jain (Ambala) 2) Adheena Elsa Roy (Calicut) 3) Ayushi Pushkar (Lucknow) 4) Mallika Mandal (Noida) 5) Sakshi Saxena (Palwal) 6) Tarush Rajawat (Bijnor) 7) Rohan Batra (Ambala) 8) Drishti Gupta (Panchkula) 9) Pakhi Vats (Ghaziabad) 10) Nishita Singh (Ghaziabad) 11) Pratham Kumar Srivastava (Ghaziabad) 12) Gaurav Singh (UP) 13) Radhika Gupta (Noida) 14) Shivika Dudani (Delhi) 15) Salmaan (Kerala) 16) Manan Gupta (Ghaziabad) 17) Stuti Dixit (Faridabad) 18) Arindam Sarma (Guwahati) 19) Yashas D (Chennai) 20) Gargi Goel (Noida) 21) Pushpa Chaudhary (Ghaziabad) 22) Janvi Bist (Ghaziabad) 23) Priyanka (Ambala) 24) Sirinxa Xavier (Kerala) 25) Isha Srivasatava (Lucknow) Rank 3: 497 out of 500 marks 1 ) Ankit Saha (Hyderabad) 2) Adree Das (Maharashtra) 3) Elizabeth Jacob (Kerala) 4) Suhani Joshi (Ghaziabad) 5) Shubh Agarwal (Meerut) 6) Girija M Hegde (Chennai) 7) Jagnoor Kaur Chandi (Uttarakhand) 8) Lokesh Joshi (Uttarakhand) 9) Gauri Singh (Ghaziabad) 10) Ashita Singh Panwar (Ghaziabad) 11) Arnav Singh (Delhi) 12) Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer (Bengaluru) 13) Naladala Disha Chowdary (Bengaluru) 14) Prithvi P Shenoy (Bengaluru) 15) Gokul Nair A (Kerala) 16) Raghav Singhal (Ghaziabad) 17) Aditya Tomar (Ghaziabad) 18) Simran Sinha (Ballabgarh) 19) Maddala Harshini (Hyderabad) 20) Easha A Pai (Kerala) 21) Anmol Gupta (Noida) 22) Mallika Ajmani (Delhi) 23) Pia Gupta (Gurgaon) 24) Rishika Chaudhary (Panchkula) 25) Vaishnavi Singh (Lucknow) 26) Arjit Alok Srivastava (UP) 27) Saiuditi Rout (Odisha) 28) Neha Jain (Delhi) 29) Astha Raghuwanshi (MP) 30) Mihika Parag Deshpande (Gurgaon) 31) KV Pranav (Bengaluru) 32) Arya Jayant Daoo (Nagpur) 33) Athul Vijay K (Kerala) 34) Poorti Srivastava (UP) 35) Kushagra Raghuvanshi (Noida) 36) Mehul Garg (Ghaziabad) 37) Ishita Agarwal (Ghaziabad) 38) Ridhima Gupta (Ghaziabad) 39) Sumaita Laisa (Odisha) 40) Kalpana Kumari (Delhi) 41) Ayushi Shah (Ajmer) 42) Hiteshwar Sharma (Panchkula) 43) Gadha Suresh (Kerala) 44) Shagun Mittal (Uttarakhand) 45) Shaurya Agarwal (Dehradun) 46) Pragati Satpathi (Chattissgarh) 47) Sejal Saxena (Delhi) 48) Disha (Bhiwani, Haryana) 49) Yatee Sukhani (Gurgaon) 50) Apoorva Gulati (Sonepat) 51) Shridhar Vashishtha (Chandigarh) 52) B Kaviya Varshini (Coimbatore) 53) Deepsna Panda (Mumbai) 54) Dhatri Kaushal Mehta (Thane) 55) Kaushal Singh (UP) 56) Nityam Prateek (Noida) 57) Kashish Mehrotra (Ghaziabad) 58) Deepanshu Bisariya (Meerut) 59) Khushi Rawat (Delhi) A CBSE official on Monday stated that the CBSE class 10 results will be announced by 3 PM, however, the timing was later preponed and the results were declared around 2.30 PM. Similarly, the CBSE 12th results were also declared way ahead of scheduile last week.