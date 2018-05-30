CBSE class 10 results of Delhi schools worst in last 10 yrs: Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today claimed that the CBSE class 10 results of Delhi schools was the “worst” in past one decade despite “tall claims” of education reforms by the AAP government. (PTI)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today claimed that the CBSE class 10 results of Delhi schools was the “worst” in past one decade despite “tall claims” of education reforms by the AAP government. “With only 78.62 percent students passing the exam in Delhi, the result is the worst in the last 10 years. While the national pass percentage stands at 86.70, Delhi’s performance falls below it by 8.08 per cent,” he said.

The results declared today “puncture” the AAP government’s “tall claims” that it has substantially improved the standard of education in Delhi government schools, Maken said. He alleged that performance of Delhi students in CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams are “falling steadily” since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. “The AAP government in Delhi is not only shunning its responsibility to provide quality education to children, but also deliberately misleading people through a false narrative,” the Delhi Congress chief alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, lauded Delhi government schools for putting up an improved performance in the CBSE class 10 exams than the pre-boards. “Many congratulations to all students who have passed the Class 10 CBSE Board exams. It was a tough year for all students as Board exams were happening for the first time after 10 years,” he tweeted.