CBSE Results 2021 Date and Time: Know when, where and how to check CBSE Board Exam Class 10, 12 Results

The board cancelled CBSE Class 10 and CBSE lass 12 examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce board examination results for classes 10 and 12 in the next few days. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE 2021) has already announced board examination results for classes 10 and 12 on its official website.

CBSE Results 2021 Date and Time: The CBSE is expected to announce the 10th and 12th standard results for 2021 by July 31 on its official website. Students will be able to check their CBSE Board Exam 2021 results using their roll numbers. The students can view their results on several other third-party websites and mobile apps as well.

Recently, a link for CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 appeared on Twitter. However, a board official said the link must be a fake as the CBSE had not made any announcement regarding the results. The website of DigiLocker, one of the third-party sites that will host the CBSE Board Results 2021 also reads that the results are coming soon.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected by the afternoon on any day by July 31. The same date is also applicable for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. Schools have already moderated their marks for the results, the last date for which was July 25. In case any school is yet to submit the marks, the CBSE will announce the results of that school separately.

The board cancelled CBSE Class 10 and CBSE lass 12 examinations this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic as a surge in infections made it impossible to conduct the examinations. However, the board will conduct examinations for students in the private category between August 16 and September 15. Both the CBSE and CISCE have got the nod from the Supreme Court for their assessment model for the exams this year following its cancellation.