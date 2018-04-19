CBSE Class 10 Results 2018: Good news for students as board to give 2 extra marks in English paper – Here is why

Students who appeared for the English exam will get two extra marks when the board declares results. (Representative image: IE)

In a good news for CBSE class X students, they will be awarded two marks for the typing error in English exam that was held on March 12. As per the marking scheme decided by the by the expert panel, it was decided to give two marks for students who appeared for the exam this year for the particular question, which could be in the interest of students, an NDTV report has said.

After this, students who appeared for the English exam will get two extra marks when the board declares results, which will be out on boards, official website cbseresults.nic.in. While the board is yet to declare dates for results for class X and XII, announcement in this regard is expected to be out soon. Earlier, a number of teachers and students approached suggesting that that the paper held on March 12 had some errors in the comprehension passage section. During the exam, students had to read a passage and write synonyms for few words. But paragraphs they were supposed to look at were not marked correctly, they appealed in an online petition.

“The typing error has been noticed and it has been Board’s policy to not let students face any disadvantage. The marking scheme has been decided in the interest of students and all those who appeared for the particular question will be awarded two marks,” a senior CBSE official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The paper quoted Swati Saxena, an English teacher from Bulandshahr as saying, “Questions covered almost the entire syllabus. However, subjectivity was missing in a few questions. For example, ‘In the story, ‘Shady Plot’, why did Helen appear in bits and pieces?’ was a vague question in sense that there was much more (content) that must have become a part of the paper.”