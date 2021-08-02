CBSE Latest News: No, CBSE won’t declare class 10th scores today – here’s direct link to download roll number

CBSE Class 10th results are expected to be announced this week. (PTI photo)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the results of Class 10th won’t be announced today. Last week, there were reports that the board will announce the CBSE Class X results on August 2nd. However, the CBSE officials have rejected such reports and said that the score won’t be made public today. Most students have been eagerly waiting for their results. Earlier there were indications that the CBSE may announce the results for both Class X and XIIth together since there was the July 31st deadline.

However, this didn’t happen. We have reported on Saturday that the CBSE Class 10th results will be delayed and may only come in the second part of this week. It is because the CBSE board is already busy in preparing the results of 65,000 class 12th students. As per tradition, the scores of Class XIIth are always given priority as these students have to apply for higher education.