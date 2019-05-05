CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Results not to be declared today, board says will give prior notice

By:
Published: May 5, 2019 1:00:40 PM

CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2019 date: A CBSE official said that the news being circulated about the Class 10th results being announced today was fake and said that the board would notify students about the date through official communication.

CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2019: The Class 10th board examinations were held between February 2 and March 29 this year.CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2019: The Class 10th board examinations were held between February 2 and March 29 this year.

CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that it will not declare the results of Class 10th examination on May 5. The board further said that it will give prior notice about the results date, time and other necessary details related to Class 10th board results.

“There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social media platforms about CBSE class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that CBSE class X results will not be declared today,” Rama Sharma, Public Relations Officer, CBSE told news agency ANI

“Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication,” Sharma added.

The Class 10th board examinations were held between February 2 and March 29 this year. More than 20 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the board’s official websites – results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available on bing.com and google.com.

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had already published the Class 12 result 2019 on its official website cbse.nic.in. 83.4% of the nearly 13 lakh students who appeared for it cleared it. Girls performed better than boys and had a pass percentage of 88.70%, while 79.4% of the boys cleared the examinations.

Hansika Shukla from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar topped the exam scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Both the toppers have decided to pursue honours in Psychology for their undergraduate studies.

Gaurangi Chawla of Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, Aishwarya of Raebareli and Bhavya form Jind ranked second, scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Delhi’s Neeraj Jindal, Mehak Talwar and 18 others bagged the third rank in the Class 12 board examinations.

