CBSE class 10 result 2019 expected on this date at cbseresults.nic.in | check details

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2019 8:47:59 PM

CBSE class 10 result 2019 are expected to be declared soon by Central Board of Secondary Education soon at cbseresults.nic.in. Stay tuned.

cbse, cbse result, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse results 2019, cbse class 10 result 2019, cbse topper 2019, cbse class 10 result, cbse class 10th results, cbse 10th result 2019, cbse result class 10 2019, cbse topper list, Central Board of Secondary Education, education newsCBSE class 10 result 2019!

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is full of surprises this year. After the shocking declaration of Class 12 on May 2, 2019 at cbseresults.nic.in, the board is now expected to release the class 10th in the next two day. Yes, you read that right. The CBSE class 10th results are expected to be released either on May 4 or May 5. While there is no official confirmation from the board’s side, students can visit the results website on both the days around 10 AM to 2 PM to check for their results. The CBSE board usually announces class 10, 12 results in the second half of May. With the announcement of CBSE 12th results on May 2, students are advised to expect their Class 10th results very soon now. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: When and where to check scores

Students can check the official results website of CBSE on May 4 or May 5 beween 10 AM and 2 PM to check for the declaration of their results.

To check their results, candidates can visit the following websites to know more-
1. cbse.nic.in
2. cbseresults.nic.in
3. results.gov.in
4. indiaresults.com
5. examresults.net

CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Class X results 2019 ‘
Step 3: Now enter your Roll Number, School no., Centre no and Admit Card ID
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

Meanwhile, Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar’s Karishma Arora topped the CBSE class 12th examination after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. The pass percentage for this year stood at 88.70 per cent for girl students, while 79.40 per cent of boys passed the exam. In addition, 83.3 per cent of transgender students also passed the CBSE board examinations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE class 10 result 2019 expected on this date at cbseresults.nic.in | check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition