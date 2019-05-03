CBSE class 10 result 2019 expected on this date at cbseresults.nic.in | check details

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is full of surprises this year. After the shocking declaration of Class 12 on May 2, 2019 at cbseresults.nic.in, the board is now expected to release the class 10th in the next two day. Yes, you read that right. The CBSE class 10th results are expected to be released either on May 4 or May 5. While there is no official confirmation from the board's side, students can visit the results website on both the days around 10 AM to 2 PM to check for their results. The CBSE board usually announces class 10, 12 results in the second half of May. With the announcement of CBSE 12th results on May 2, students are advised to expect their Class 10th results very soon now. Check the details mentioned below to know more. CBSE class 10 result 2019: When and where to check scores Students can check the official results website of CBSE on May 4 or May 5 beween 10 AM and 2 PM to check for the declaration of their results. To check their results, candidates can visit the following websites to know more- 1. cbse.nic.in 2. cbseresults.nic.in 3. results.gov.in 4. indiaresults.com 5. examresults.net CBSE class 10 result 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says \u2018Class X results 2019 \u2018 Step 3: Now enter your Roll Number, School no., Centre no and Admit Card ID Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future Meanwhile, Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar\u2019s Karishma Arora topped the CBSE class 12th examination after scoring 499 out of 500 marks. The pass percentage for this year stood at 88.70 per cent for girl students, while 79.40 per cent of boys passed the exam. In addition, 83.3 per cent of transgender students also passed the CBSE board examinations.